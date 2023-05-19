Good morning.

We are now 99 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 99 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Devin Lee. The 6’1”, 290-pound junior from McDonough, Georgia, played in nine games last year after missing the first three due to injury and posted 13 tackles with 4.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He’ll feature heavily in the defensive line rotation this season assuming good health.

For the second season in a row, Vanderbilt women’s golf will compete for a national championship, teeing off today at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, after finishing third at the Westfield Regional earlier in the month. The Commodores tee off at 3:20 PM CT. No video feed that I’m aware of, but you can follow along the live scoring.

Baseball lost the series opener 8-2 to Arkansas last night, surrendering four runs in a dumb, bad first inning thanks to two errors including one that should have been an inning-ending double play. Game 2 is tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network.

Basketball got Ven-Allen Lubin from Notre Dame out of the transfer portal yesterday. And speaking of the transfer portal giving back, well, I hope Tyrin doesn’t like witness protection:

With the addition of Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn is likely out of the picture for Tyrin Lawrence.



Texas Tech and a return to Vanderbilt are the trending options right now, with Memphis and Texas trying to get a foot in the door.



Still no timetable for a decision. — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) May 19, 2023

