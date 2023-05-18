Notre Dame transfer Ven-Allen Lubin commits

Finally, the transfer portal giveth back.

NEWS: Notre Dame transfer Ven-Allen Lublin, the No. 118 overall transfer in the portal, has committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores





Ven-Allen Lubin, a 6’8”, 226-pound forward from Orlando, committed to Vanderbilt on Thursday as a transfer after playing his freshman season at Notre Dame. In his one season with the Irish, Lubin appeared in 28 games with 7 starts, averaged 17.5 minutes per game with 6.2 ppg and 4.4 rpg. More impressively, Lubin shot 58 percent from the floor.

As a recruit, Lubin was ranked 49th in the Rivals national rankings for the Class of 2022, and 109th in the 247 Sports composite. In short, this is a very solid pickup, and Lubin will have three years of eligibility remaining. It’s not clear how he fits into Vanderbilt’s rotation — you would figure that Evan Taylor and Colin Smith will start at the forward spots, and at 6’8” he’s probably not big enough to play the five for more than short spurts — but that’s the kind of problem you like to have.