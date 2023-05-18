 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Notre Dame transfer Ven-Allen Lubin commits

Lubin was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, the transfer portal giveth back.

Ven-Allen Lubin, a 6’8”, 226-pound forward from Orlando, committed to Vanderbilt on Thursday as a transfer after playing his freshman season at Notre Dame. In his one season with the Irish, Lubin appeared in 28 games with 7 starts, averaged 17.5 minutes per game with 6.2 ppg and 4.4 rpg. More impressively, Lubin shot 58 percent from the floor.

As a recruit, Lubin was ranked 49th in the Rivals national rankings for the Class of 2022, and 109th in the 247 Sports composite. In short, this is a very solid pickup, and Lubin will have three years of eligibility remaining. It’s not clear how he fits into Vanderbilt’s rotation — you would figure that Evan Taylor and Colin Smith will start at the forward spots, and at 6’8” he’s probably not big enough to play the five for more than short spurts — but that’s the kind of problem you like to have.

