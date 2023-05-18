Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

All right, for the first time in a few years we’re somewhat excited for the coming of football season — and that season opener is August 26 against Hawaii. That’s 100 days from now. Hence the countdown to kickoff beginning.

Men’s golf shot 4-under par yesterday in the final round of the Auburn Regional and finished the regional in second place, one shot behind Auburn. That’s good enough to advance to the NCAA Championship for the ninth straight year.

Baseball opens its season-ending series against Arkansas tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. No truth to the rumor that a random AoG commenter will pitch for Vanderbilt this weekend. Andrew has your game thread coming later today.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 AM: Golf: PGA Championship, First Round (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: Rays at Mets or Angels at Orioles (MLB Network)

12:00 PM: Golf: PGA Championship, First Round (ESPN)

1:10 PM: MLB: Guardians at White Sox (ESPN+)

5:00 PM: SEC Baseball: LSU at Georgia (SEC Network+)

5:30 PM: SEC Baseball: Florida at Kentucky (SEC Network+)

6:00 PM: SEC Baseball: Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC Network+)

6:00 PM: SEC Baseball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State (SEC Network+)

6:00 PM: SEC Baseball: Missouri at Auburn (SEC Network+)

6:00 PM: SEC Baseball: Ole Miss at Alabama (SEC Network+)

7:00 PM: NHL: Panthers at Hurricanes, Game 1 (TNT)

7:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Nuggets, Game 2 (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Pirates 8, Tigers 0 ... Dodgers 7, Twins 3 ... Rockies 11, Reds 6 ... Diamondbacks 5, A’s 3 ... Giants 7, Phillies 4 ... Royals 4, Padres 3 ... Orioles 3, Angels 1 ... Marlins 4, Nationals 3 ... Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0 ... Red Sox 12, Mariners 3 ... Mets 8, Rays 7 ... Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 ... Braves 6, Rangers 5 ... Astros 7, Cubs 6 ... White Sox 7, Guardians 2.

NBA: Heat 123, Celtics 116 (Heat lead, 1-0.)