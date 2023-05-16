Tuesday Game Thread: vs. Empty SU

...and we’ve officially hit the “who gives a shit” part of our schedule. With one remaining conference series on the horizon, the main thing the Diamond Dores should be doing tonight is using pitchers we don’t plan on using much against Arky. I mean, that and waking their offense the hell up. Oh, and possibly getting our mojo back.

It’s deep bullpen Johnny Wholestaff night at The Hawk! Catch the fever!

‘23 Record: 25-24 (14-13 CUSA).

Not going to even look at it, as this game is pointless.

Player to Watch: #13 Sr. SS Brett “White Lines” Coker (.345/.424/.447 with 8 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, and 31 RBI). Not going to spend any time writing more about any of their batters.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #27 Jr. RHP Jaden “John Hamm’s John Hams” Hamm (5-3; 4.29 ERA). We will not be seeing him today.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, as last Tuesday, we went with #98 So. RHP Greysen “Billy Beer” Carter (2-0, 3.33 ERA). He had to start Sunday when Hunter Owen was scratched. It did not go well. This is a deep bullpen Johnny Wholestaff game, no matter who gets the ball in inning #1.

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Empty SU’s last two midweek games were cancelled, so I’m not even going to hazard a guess here.

The Lineup

...and it’s already been cancelled. Good. Better for our pitching staff, to be honest.

Tonight's baseball game between the #VandyBoys and Middle Tennessee has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.#VandyBoys | #AnchorDown — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 16, 2023

See you in the comments.