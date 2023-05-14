Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Gainesville Jorts

So, uh... the situation has gotten even worse.
I don’t know what to tell you. We now will have to try to salvage a win while pitching a staff game against likely the best offense in college baseball. All while our offense is pretty much in a collective slump. It’s bad.
On the Mound
Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on SECN+
#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (4-0; 3.16 ERA)
#98 Vanderbilt So. RHP Greysen “Billy Beer” Carter (2-0; 3.21 ERA)
vs. #14 Jorts So. LHP/1B Jac “Jacky Cags” Caglianone (4-2; 4.91 ERA).
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/0SAxZu5Yuf— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 14, 2023
