Vanderbilt baseball lost its series opener 10-0 to Florida, getting walked off in the seventh inning when a two-run single increased the Gators’ lead to ten runs and ended the game. I don’t really have too much to say about it; I watched most of the game, to my detriment, and Vanderbilt suffered from Carter Holton getting scratched, though he wasn’t good last week which probably has something to do with why he’s being held out now.

People are going to complain, but I, the basketball guy, legitimately do not know what the hell a lot of this is about.

Vanderbilt has been a team built around pitching pretty much throughout the Tim Corbin era, which has worked bc it’s easier to get top-tier pitchers to campus than hitters.



But college baseball run environment has tilted more towards offense in recent years due to the ball etc. https://t.co/3cIOrZIikM — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) May 13, 2023

And the changing run environment is the kind of thing that a lot of people will bring up and yet nobody seems capable of explaining why we’re seeing 13-11 scores again. But it’s also somehow the case that LSU can be the best team in the country while also having approximately the shittiest pitching staff I’ve ever seen for a top team.

LSU has like 1.5 viable starters but they keep winning because of their offense. Same with Arkansas, etc. — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) May 13, 2023

It’s 1990s MLB! Anyway, Tim Corbin is, uh, getting a ton of criticism for being the coach of a team that’s still in first place in the East and still on track for a national seed, and really the biggest problem from my vantage point is that the starting pitchers can’t seem to stay healthy. I’ve also made my thoughts on the transfer portal abundantly clear and I’m the first to admit that my opposition to it is because I prefer to have four-year (or three-year, for guys who get drafted) players rather than one-year.

(Which used to not be a problem for Vanderbilt, but whatever.) Game 2 is tonight at 5:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Andrew has your game thread coming later.

In big news for the women’s basketball team, Jordyn Cambridge made it official that she’s returning next season after redshirting in 2022-23 because of an injury:

Vanderbilt has confirmed that Jordyn Cambridge intends to return next season and that it's been her plan all along.



Cambridge has another year of eligibility after taking a redshirt this year due to injury https://t.co/Tc2HEKPQWf — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) May 12, 2023

The NBA Playoffs now have a seven-seed and an eight-seed in the conference finals. It’s very weird how college football fans are the only ones who get up in arms about undeserving teams making it to the postseason. It’s also incredible that a team that has both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it went 43-39 in the regular season.

