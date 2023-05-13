Saturday Game Thread: at The Gainesville Jorts

Not going to provide any highlights from last night’s run-rule defeat in Jortsville, as there were no Vanderbilt highlights. Such things tend to happen when your ace is pulled in a game day decision.

Today will tell us a lot about this team. Can they put a world class beating behind them and even the series, or do they not care about being a National Seed?

Puke. Rally. Then fight.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 5:30pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.42 ERA)

vs. #12 Jorts Jr. RHP Hurston “Turxas” Waldrep (6-3; 5.07 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.