Saturday Game Thread: at The Gainesville Jorts

Not going to provide any highlights from last night’s run-rule defeat in Jortsville, as there were no Vanderbilt highlights. Such things tend to happen when your ace is pulled in a game day decision.
Today will tell us a lot about this team. Can they put a world class beating behind them and even the series, or do they not care about being a National Seed?
Puke. Rally. Then fight.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 5:30pm CT on SECN+
#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.42 ERA)
vs. #12 Jorts Jr. RHP Hurston “Turxas” Waldrep (6-3; 5.07 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for tonight's matchup.
See you in the comments.
