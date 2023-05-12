Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball opens a three-game weekend series at Florida tonight with the rotation suddenly in flux, after Carter Holton missed the trip to Louisville on Tuesday and his status for tonight is uncertain (the game notes still list him as the probable starter tonight, though.) Anyway, tonight’s game is bizarrely early, with first pitch at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network.

Gordon Sargent was tabbed as the SEC Player of the Year ahead of next week’s NCAA Regional, where Vanderbilt is the #1 national seed.

I don’t really have much else today. This is the time of year when the news starts to get slow.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: MLB: Rays at Yankees or Pirates at Orioles (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Game 5 (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Knicks at Heat, Game 6 (ESPN)

7:10 PM: MLB: Cubs at Twins (Apple TV+)

7:10 PM: MLB: Royals at Brewers (Apple TV+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Dodgers or Rangers at A’s (MLB Network)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Lakers, Game 6 (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Oilers at Golden Knights, Game 5 (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: Reds 5, Mets 0 ... Twins 5, Padres 3 ... Royals 4, White Sox 3 ... Rays 8, Yankees 2 ... Giants 6, Diamondbacks 2 ... Rangers 4, A’s 0.

NBA: Celtics 95, 76ers 86 (series tied, 3-3) ... Nuggets 125, Suns 100 (Nuggets win series, 4-2.)

NHL: Hurricanes 3, Devils 2 (Hurricanes win series, 4-1) ... Stars 5, Kraken 2 (Stars lead, 3-2.)