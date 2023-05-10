Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball prevailed 12-8 over Louisville in 12 innings last night, erasing a 7-4 lead in the late innings and taking the lead in the 12th on a two-run single by Enrique Bradfield Jr. The underrated hero of Tuesday night was freshman righthander David Horn, who pitched three innings and allowed just one hit, earning the win for his efforts.

Women’s golf shot 6-under par on Tuesday to pull into third place at the Westfield Regional, behind Mississippi State and Oregon State who they’ll be paired with in a 9:06 AM CT tee time. Vanderbilt enters the final round five strokes ahead of sixth-place Iowa State and Xavier, needing to finish in the top five to advance. Live scoring for today is here.

This would be good:

Sources tell me that Notre Dame transfer LB, Prince Kollie, is heading to Vanderbilt. Announcement coming soon @p_kollie_21 pic.twitter.com/nYx6DhEUja — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) May 9, 2023

On the other hand, the exodus from the men’s basketball program continues:

Michael Curry is no longer listed as an assistant coach on Vanderbilt’s website. Sounds like he’s departed from the program. — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) May 9, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Brewers or Tigers at Guardians (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Braves or Cardinals at Cubs (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Game 4 (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Knicks, Game 5 (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Warriors, Game 5 (TNT)

9:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Oilers, Game 4 (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: North Florida 8, South Carolina 5 ... Tennessee 9, Austin Peay 4 ... Kentucky 9, Tennessee Tech 2 ... Texas A&M 11, UTRGV 1 ... LSU 14, Northwestern State 4 ... Alabama 7, Troy 2.

MLB: Guardians 2, Tigers 0 ... Orioles 4, Rays 2 ... Rockies 10, Pirates 1 ... Reds 7, Mets 6 ... Phillies 8, Blue Jays 4 ... Yankees 10, A’s 5 ... Braves 9, Red Sox 3 ... White Sox 4, Royals 2 ... Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 ... Padres 6, Twins 1 ... Cardinals 6, Cubs 4 ... Astros 3, Angels 1 ... Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 2 ... Mariners 5, Rangers 0 ... Giants 4, Nationals 1.

NBA: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 (76ers lead, 3-2) ... Nuggets 118, Suns 102 (Nuggets lead, 3-2.)

NHL: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1 (Hurricanes lead, 3-1) ... Stars 6, Kraken 3 (series tied, 2-2.)