Optional Musical Accompaniment

Alan Espinal hit one to the gap in the ninth inning to score Matthew Polk and give Vanderbilt a 3-2 win over Kentucky and a series sweep on Sunday. The Commodores are now 16-5 and remain in first place in the SEC, and have clinched a winning record in conference play. Honestly, going 4-5 in the remaining three series (at Alabama, at Florida, and Arkansas) should be more than enough to get a national seed, I think.

Anyway, we’re to the part of the calendar where there’s not a whole lot going on other than baseball. Golf and tennis will start NCAA regionals soon, I guess? I should get to work on the basketball player report cards.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Mets (MLB Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Celtics, Game 1 (TNT)

7:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Devils, Game 7 (ESPN)

7:10 PM: MLB: Giants at Astros (FS1)

9:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Nuggets, Game 2 (TNT)

10:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Dodgers or Reds at Padres (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Florida 8, Missouri 7 ... LSU 13, Alabama 11 ... Ole Miss 8, Georgia 7 ... South Carolina 8, Auburn 7.

MLB: Marlins 4, Cubs 3 ... Red Sox 7, Guardians 1 ... Nationals 7, Pirates 2 ... Mariners 10, Blue Jays 8 ... Orioles 5, Tigers 3 ... Angels 3, Brewers 0 ... Twins 8, Royals 4 ... White Sox 12, Rays 9 ... Rangers 15, Yankees 2 ... Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 4 ... Padres 6, Giants 4 ... A’s 5, Reds 4 ... Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3 ... Astros 4, Phillies 3.

NBA: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Heat lead, 1-0) ... Warriors 120, Kings 100 (Warriors win, 4-3.)

NHL: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (Panthers win, 4-3) ... Kraken 2, Avalanche 1 (Kraken win, 4-3.)