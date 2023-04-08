Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling beat Carthage and Youngstown State on Friday, advancing to the regional final which will be held today at 2:00 PM CT against the winner of the consolation bracket game between Youngstown State and Maryville. Win that, and Vanderbilt is off to the Final Four, which you can watch here.

Football is holding its spring game today at 5:00 PM CT. Thanks to construction at the Bank, this year’s spring game will be played at the Vanderbilt Soccer and Lacrosse Complex. Admission is free, and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+. (Also, is it me, or have spring games in general become less of a big deal over the last few years? For instance, the SEC Network main isn’t really showing them this year.)

Baseball’s winning streak came to a close yesterday after Missourah (spits) hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning to beat Vanderbilt 5-4. Why the SEC standings now say that we’re 10-1 in the conference is still not entirely clear. Final game of the series is today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Men’s tennis lost 4-2 to Texas A&M on Saturday in its final home game of the season. Women’s tennis hosts Kentucky today at noon CT, and lacrosse hosts James Madison at 11 AM CT.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NHL: Penguins at Red Wings (ABC)

2:00 PM: Golf: The Masters, Third Round (CBS)

2:30 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Stars (ABC)

3:05 PM: MLB: Rangers at Cubs (FS1)

6:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Braves or Cardinals at Brewers (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Bruins (ABC)

9:30 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Angels or Nationals at Rockies (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: LSU 8, South Carolina 7 ... Alabama 11, Mississippi State 1 ... Auburn 10, Texas A&M 9 (Game 1) ... Arkansas 11, Ole Miss 2 (Game 1) ... Kentucky 7, Georgia 4 ... Texas A&M 12, Auburn 6 (Game 2) ... Florida 9, Tennessee 3 ... Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 4 (Game 2.)

MLB: Mets 9, Marlins 3 ... Cubs 2, Rangers 0 ... Orioles 7, Yankees 6 ... Phillies 5, Reds 2 ... Mariners 5, Guardians 3 ... Twins 3, Astros 2 ... Pirates 13, White Sox 9 ... Royals 3, Giants 1 ... Rays 9, A’s 5 ... Padres 5, Braves 4 ... Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 ... Nationals 10, Rockies 5 ... Blue Jays 4, Angels 3 ... Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3.

NBA: Rockets 112, Hornets 105 ... Pistons 122, Pacers 115 ... Wizards 114, Heat 108 ... 76ers 136, Hawks 131 ... Celtics 121, Raptors 102 ... Nets 101, Magic 84 ... Grizzlies 137, Bucks 114 ... Pelicans 113, Knicks 105 ... Bulls 115, Mavericks 112 ... Warriors 119, Kings 97 ... Lakers 121, Suns 107.