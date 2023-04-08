Saturday Game Thread: at Missourah (spits)

While I understand the argument that Maldo and The Ginth threw too many pitches on Thursday to be available Friday, and Holton needing a week of rest put us down an extra arm, you have to know when your reliever is tired, and further, you have to have trust in the fresh arms in your pen. Hliboki battled admirably, but was visibly tired by the end of the 8th. Jack Anderson, for one, exists. Why won’t Corbs and Brownie recognize this?

Anyway, we weren’t going to go 30-0 in conference. Get over it. Win the series today.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (5-1; 2.70 ERA)

vs. #22 Missourah (spits) Sr. RHP Chandler “Miss Chan-an-da-ler Bong” Murphy (3-2; 3.72 ERA)

The Lineup

*Will update when posted (though maybe not; see below).

See you in the comments (though possibly not, as I will be at a cookout, and home-brewing an Irish Red).