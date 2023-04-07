Friday Game Thread: at Missourah (spits)

Safe to say last night was a weird one. It started with Carter Holton getting scratched with some arm tightness (and everyone freaking out about it, justifiably), and Bryce Cunningham taking the mound in his stead.

It ended with... well... just watch:

A well executed relay seals the victory for the @VandyBoys as they take game one from Mizzou 7-6, and move on to 10-0 in SEC play pic.twitter.com/1sLuGuRnx5 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 7, 2023

Yeah.

Here’s the thing about win streaks: the games can’t all be blowouts.

Of course, last night really looked like it was going to be a blow out until the bottom of the 8th. Though Cunningham gave up a solo shot to the first batter he faced, he would only give up 2 more hits and one more run through 4 & 2⁄ 3 IP. Then, we brought out The Ginth for two more, and though he got in trouble with 2 outs in the 7th, The Mayor promptly shut things down.

The game seemed over at 6-2. Then, in the top of the 8th, Silent Cal—who had come on as a defensive replacement after Young Hickory knocked one out of the park in the 7th—singled home Stone Cold RJ Austin to give us a 5 run lead. It all looked like gravy, but without that run, we don’t win in regulation—a reminder to never take your foot off the pedal and never assume you have an opponent put away.

...because in the bottom of the 8th, the wheels came off for The Mayor. He immediately gave up a double and single to the first two batters faced before seeming to settle down with a K to some Colon—wait... his name is Justin Colon. That’s a disgusting complete sentence, and his parents should be tried for war crimes for giving a kid that name. Jebus. Anyway, then, the bottom of the Missourah (spits) offense unexpectedly came through with a vengeance, with the younger brother of Mr. Lovich Lovich—Freshman Jackson Lovich—who was hitting around the Steve Jeltz line, singled home a run to make it a 4 run game. The very next batter, 9 hole hitter Ty Wilmsmeyer, his his first home run of the year—a 3 run shot—and it was now 7-6.

And we were all deflated. Well, deflated and screaming for Corbs to bring in Maldo. Then he did, and Maldo shut things down. And all was right with the world.

...but there was another inning. The Dores offense could not pad the lead, and Maldo would have to get a 5 out save. No big deal... he’s done it before.

First batter grounded out. Second batter flied out. Third batter... roped one, but his eyes were bigger than his stomach, and, again, this happened:

Baseball.

Take the win. Today, we remind Mr. Manager there’s always money in the banana stand. Keep it rolling. There’s a million ways to win and last night was certainly one of them.

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 3.51 ERA)

vs. TBD. Ooh, it could be anyone, even a boat!

The Lineup

*Will update when posted.

