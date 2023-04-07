Good morning.

It’s that time of year again: Vanderbilt bowling opens the NCAA regionals in Lansing, Michigan, at the (I’m not making this up) Royal Scot Golf and Bowl as the #2 national seed behind hated rival McKendree. The Commodores open against Carthage at 8:00 AM CT; Carthage refers to either Carthage College, a Lutheran liberal arts college in Kenosha, Wisconsin, or the University of Carthage, a public university in Tunis, Tunisia. I am thinking it’s the former but I cannot rule out the latter. Win or lose, Vanderbilt will have another match at 2:00 PM CT against either Youngstown State or Maryville University, confusingly in a suburb of St. Louis even though there is a town in Missouri called Maryville, and not to be confused with Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. Anyway, here’s the live stream for the large number of Anchor of Gold readers who want to watch. Hail Pinman.

In less important sports, Vanderbilt baseball held on for a 7-6 win at Missourah (spits) last night to run their winning streak to 13 games and also improve to 10-0 in the SEC. Note that Tennessee went to Missourah in the first weekend of SEC play and got swept, and Missouri has lost seven straight SEC games since then. Game 2 is tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Men’s tennis hosts Texas A&M today at 4:00 PM CT for the team’s final home match of the season, which will also be the final home match for longtime tennis coach Ian Duverhage (who’s retiring at the end of the season.)

To sum up Gordon Sargent’s day at the Masters yesterday, the team website goes with “Vandy sophomore completes 18 holes at Masters Tournament” as the sub-headline.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

1:20 PM: MLB: Rangers at Cubs (Apple TV+)

2:00 PM: Golf: The Masters, Second Round (ESPN)

3:00 PM: MLB: Mariners at Guardians or White Sox at Pirates (MLB Network)

6:20 PM: MLB: Padres at Braves (Apple TV+)

7:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Bucks (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Angels or Nationals at Rockies (MLB Network)

9:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Mississippi State 12, Alabama 8 ... South Carolina 13, LSU 5 ... Florida 6, Tennessee 1 ... Texas A&M 9, Auburn 5.

MLB: Red Sox 6, Tigers 3 ... Giants 16, White Sox 6 ... Blue Jays 6, Royals 3 ... Rockies 1, Nationals 0 ... Braves 7, Padres 6 ... Dodgers at Diamondbacks.

NBA: Cavaliers 118, Magic 94 ... Heat 129, 76ers 101 ... Spurs 129, Trail Blazers 127 ... Thunder 114, Jazz 98 ... Suns 119, Nuggets 115.

NHL: Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 ... Sabres 7, Red Wings 6 ... Panthers 7, Senators 2 ... Canadiens 6, Capitals 2 ... Devils 8, Blue Jackets 1 ... Penguins 4, Wild 1 ... Islanders 6, Lightning 1 ... Predators 3, Hurricanes 0 ... Blues 3, Rangers 2 ... Stars 4, Flyers 1 ... Canucks 3, Blackhawks 0 ... Golden Knights 5, Kings 2 ... Avalanche 6, Sharks 2 ... Kraken 4, Coyotes 2.