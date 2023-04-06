Good morning.

I no longer love our portaldystopian future.

Vanderbilt C Quentin Millora-Brown has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/EythGW8CLE — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 5, 2023

On the one hand, Quentin Millora-Brown averaged 3.5 ppg and 4.3 rpg last season. In basketball terms, he’s replaceable. On the other hand, seeing Quentin Millora-Brown in another team’s uniform would have about the same effect as seeing Ted Skuchas or Josh Henderson in another team’s uniform: seriously, what? (Yes, I’m aware that QMB transferred here from Rice. Shut up.) This is one of those transfers that hurts for non-basketball reasons: the dude is Vanderbilt.

And speaking of “this dude is Vanderbilt,” well, this is gonna be awkward.

Yeah, that picture just ain’t right. (Yes, I realize he’s from Baton Rouge. Shut up.)

In other news (I’d say happier news, buuuuuut), Vanderbilt baseball opens a three-game series at Missourah (spits) tonight. Game 1 is at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

The Masters starts today, and Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent is playing, teeing off at Augusta National at 11:48 AM CT. If you don’t like the Masters, we can’t be friends.

