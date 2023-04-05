Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball won its twelfth in a row on Tuesday night, beating Western Kentucky 8-1. The midweek tuneup improved Vanderbilt’s record to 24-5 ahead of a trip to Missourah (spits) for a three-game series starting on Thursday.

Men’s golf finished in fourth place at the Calusa Cup, though it’s notable that they were without defending NCAA individual champion Gordon Sargent, who’s playing the Masters this week.

Football landed a new commitment from local defensive lineman Glenn Seabrooks, who’s listed at 6’2” and 305 pounds and plays at nearby Davidson Academy. Seabrooks is Vanderbilt’s fourth commitment in the Class of 2024.

It is with great pleasure that I announce I will be continuing my education and playing football at Vanderbilt University. I thank God for this wonderful opportunity. #AnchorDown!!!!@Coach_LBJ_ @jovanhaye @Coach_Lea @jquinn1212quinn @Porter_Thomas26 @BearsDavidson pic.twitter.com/v8U4zLOhCg — Glenn Seabrooks (@Glenn_Player5) April 5, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Cardinals or Cubs at Reds (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Angels at Mariners or Guardians at A’s (MLB Network)

6:30 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Royals (MLB Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bulls at Bucks (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Lightning at Rangers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Clippers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Oilers at Ducks (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Georgia 6, Kennesaw State 4 ... Florida 8, Bethune-Cookman 4 ... Kentucky 13, Dayton 6 ... Alabama 10, Troy 2 ... Ole Miss 7, Memphis 2 ... Mississippi State 21, Grambling 2 ... UAB 6, Auburn 5 ... Texas A&M 10, Texas State 9 ... South Carolina 5, North Carolina 0 ... LSU 12, Nicholls 2.

MLB: Diamondbacks 8, Padres 6 ... Cubs 12, Reds 5 ... Marlins 1, Twins 0 ... Phillies 4, Yankees 1 ... Rays 10, Nationals 6 ... Pirates 4, Red Sox 1 ... Brewers 9, Mets 0 ... Blue Jays 4, Royals 1 ... Braves 4, Cardinals 1 ... Orioles 7, Rangers 2 ... Tigers 6, Astros 3 ... Mariners 11, Angels 2 ... A’s 4, Guardians 3 ... Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.

NBA: Raptors 120, Hornets 100 ... Heat 118, Pistons 105 ... Cavaliers 117, Magic 113 ... Bucks 140, Wizards 128 ... Timberwolves 107, Nets 102 ... 76ers 103, Celtics 101 ... Hawks 123, Bulls 105 ... Rockets 124, Nuggets 103 ... Grizzlies 119, Trail Blazers 109 ... Kings 121, Pelicans 103 ... Lakers 135, Jazz 133 ... Warriors 136, Thunder 125 ... Suns 115, Spurs 94.

NHL: Hurricanes 3, Senators 2 ... Panthers 2, Sabres 1 ... Red Wings 5, Canadiens 0 ... Devils 5, Penguins 1 ... Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Predators 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Blues 4, Flyers 2 ... Blackhawks 4, Flames 3 ... Kraken 5, Canucks 2 ... Oilers 3, Kings 1 ... Avalanche 4, Sharks 3.