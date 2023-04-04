Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Western Kentucky Big Red Grimaces

‘23 Record: 16-13 (2-7 CUSA).

The Big Red Grimaces are a rare mid-week opponent with a better OOC record than conference record. Especially early in the season, teams like this usually get paid to play the big boys... and suffer accordingly, then mount their actual push for postseason play in conference. It hasn’t exactly gone as planned in conference for the Grimaces, as their recent sweep, playing the role of Wile E. Coyote to the UTSA Roadrunners, would indicate. They don’t really have any impressive wins, unless you count sweeping the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Ohio Bobcats, or Dayton Flyers. They have lost 4 in a row, though did make it respectable against Kentucky. Just don’t overlook them and we’ll be fine.

Player to Watch: #11 Grad IF Drew “Wreckx ‘N Effect” Reckart (.374/.488/.606 with 12 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, and 24 RBI). Though all the Ohio State transfer wants to do is zoom a zoom zoom zoom in a boom boom, he’s been an on base machine for the Red Grimaces. While not a power threat, nor a threat to swipe a bag, he is a veteran hitter, so keep an eye out for him. All in all, WKU is a contact over power team, as no one has more than a handful of dongers.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #43 Sr. LHP Devyn “The Brak Show” Terbrak (3-2, 2.83 ERA). He’s their Sunday starter. We will not see him, nor will we see Space Ghost, who I can only assume is their Friday starter.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, we went with the opener strategy, and used #97 Vanderbilt So. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (1-0; 3.05 ERA)

#98 Vanderbilt So. RHP Greysen “Billy Beer” Carter (2-0; 2.45 ERA)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, WKU went with #27 Grad LHP Cam “Southpaw Cicero” Tullar (0-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #5 Fr. RHP Jack “Mags’ Apple Pie Moonshine” Bennett (0-0; 4.29 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.