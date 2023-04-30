Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys

Get your brooms ready. In Game One, Holton was shaky, but Reilly and Maldo bailed him out. In Game Two, Mr. Manager returned to find money in the banana stand, and The Mayor and The Ginth closed things out. Today, we give the ball to Devin “The Future” Futrell and go for the sweep. I like this week infinitely more than last week.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 2:00pm CT on SEC Network

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.50 ERA)

vs. #48 Kentucky Sr. RHP Zack “Zack Lunch” Lee (3-2; 3.89 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.