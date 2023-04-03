Good morning.

Vanderbilt baseball made it eleven in a row on Sunday, with Devin Futrell tossing eight shutout innings in a 4-0 victory to complete the sweep over Georgia. The Commodores are now 9-0 in the SEC.

Men’s golf finished the first day of the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida, in sixth place, thirteen shots behind leader Wake Forest. Action will resume today at 11:45 AM CT.

Men’s tennis lost 4-0 to Auburn; the women did slightly better against the War Tigers, losing 5-2.

Finally, your occasional reminder that Barstool and everyone associated with it are complete trash:

Classless piece of shit https://t.co/e2qo7g5iXi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

Look, I’m not normally one to support taunting, but, well...

I'm guessing you are saying it's cause I'm white? Why do reverse race baiters never say it? They always dance around it. Just say it's cause you think I'm racist. I'm not but just say it. https://t.co/KkaiZlECqH — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

Yeah. He is. PFT Commenter should have never given any credibility to this idiot. It’s incredible to me how that website makes money while SB Nation is cutting blogs left and right (and managing to sell its soul to DraftKings in the process.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Yankees or Pirates at Red Sox (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Wild (NHL Network)

8:20 PM: NCAA Championship: San Diego State vs. UConn (CBS)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 3, Missouri 1 ... Florida 17, Auburn 8 ... Texas A&M 5, Ole Miss 4 ... Arkansas 5, Alabama 4.

MLB: Rays 5, Tigers 1 ... Nationals 4, Braves 1 ... Red Sox 9, Orioles 5 ... Yankees 6, Giants 0 ... Mets 5, Marlins 1 ... Reds 3, Pirates 1 ... White Sox 6, Astros 3 ... Twins 7, Royals 4 ... Cardinals 9, Blue Jays 4 ... Brewers 9, Cubs 5 ... Angels 6, A’s 0 ... Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1 ... Guardians 6, Mariners 5 ... Padres 3, Rockies 1 ... Rangers 2, Phillies 1.

NBA: Raptors 128, Hornets 108 ... Nets 111, Jazz 110 ... Bulls 128, Grizzlies 107 ... Trail Blazers 107, Timberwolves 105 ... Hawks 132, Mavericks 130 ... Knicks 118, Wizards 109 ... Magic 128, Pistons 102 ... Spurs 142, Kings 134 ... Lakers 134, Rockets 109 ... Suns 128, Thunder 118 ... Cavaliers 115, Pacers 105 ... Bucks 117, 76ers 104 ... Nuggets 112, Warriors 110.

NHL: Rangers 5, Capitals 2 ... Bruins 4, Blues 3 ... Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 ... Blue Jackets 4, Senators 3 ... Penguins 4, Flyers 2 ... Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 2 ... Jets 6, Devils 1 ... Flames 5, Ducks 4 ... Kings 4, Canucks 1.