Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys

With the home plate umpire putting the squeeze on, Carter Holton got rattled early. He threw 101 pitch-mations in only 3 and 2/3 IP, and left trailing 3-2. Then, Patrick Reilly came in and put out the fire with straight gas. (Don’t overthink that sentence.) I’ve just got to print his entire line here:

#88 Jr. RHP Pitcher Patrick “The Gas Man” Reilly (W; 3-1):

4 & 1/3 IP 2 H, 1 R 4 BB 10 K on 82 pitches.

Then, in the 9th, one week after running into some bad luck and blowing a save, Nick Maldonado was not going to fuck around:

#29 SR RHP Nick “Where’s Maldo?” Maldonado (S; 5):

1 IP 0 H, 0 R 0 BB 3 K on 11 pitches.

On offense, it was the Ogre show.

Have to wonder if the success of RJ Shreck will push Corbs towards exploring the transfer market a bit more in the coming years.

Regardless, yesterday we got back in the win column. Today, let’s get back in the SEC series win column.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 3.33 ERA)

vs. #35 Kentucky Grad LHP Tyler “Mighty Mighty” Bosma (4-2; 4.33 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.