Baseball in a minute, but since the Mothership considers us a college football blog, we have to at least talk about the NFL Draft for a second. Today’s the third day of the draft, and no, you shouldn’t actually watch the draft, because what a waste of time. But will any Vanderbilt players get picked? That didn’t happen on either of the first two days, unless you’re counting Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen — who played four seasons at Vandy and holds a degree. (The NFL Draft Tracker says “Alabama.” Related, the Power 5 has dominated the first couple of days of the NFL Draft, but how many guys who were picked transferred from other schools? Inquiring minds want to know if this is a real development thing or if they’re just poaching the best of the lower levels of college football.) Probably the best bet would be Anfernee Orji, who figures to be an undrafted free agent in the absolute worst-case scenario, but he’ll probably get picked today.

On to baseball, which beat Kentucky 6-4 in spite of a pretty rough outing from Carter Holton (okay, okay, the ump’s strike zone sucked.) Holton left the game in the fourth inning with Vanderbilt trailing 3-2, but the offense came back to win. Game 2 is today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Andrew has your game thread coming later.

Before that, Vanderbilt lacrosse ends the regular season today at noon CT, hosting Temple on ESPN+. Wet their hets.

This would be bad:

HOOP SCOOPS: BIG news here as one of the trop transfer wings, Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawrence, is in Auburn for an official visit.



On3+ https://t.co/r0qxEXAKJ1 — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) April 28, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

11:10 AM: MLB: Orioles at Tigers (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: MLB: Pirates at Nationals (MLB Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round (CBS)

3:05 PM: MLB: Braves at Mets or Cubs at Marlins (FOX)

5:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Padres or Phillies at Astros (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning, Game 6 (TBS)

7:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Rangers, Game 6 (ABC)

7:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Nuggets, Game 1 (TNT)

8:10 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers (FS1)

9:00 PM: NHL: Oilers at Kings, Game 6 (TBS)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 12, Mississippi State 8 ... Arkansas 10, Texas A&M 4 ... LSU 8, Alabama 6 ... Florida 11, Missouri 1 ... Auburn 8, South Carolina 3 ... Ole Miss 7, Georgia 3.

MLB: Twins 8, Royals 6 ... Marlins 3, Cubs 2 ... Blue Jays 3, Mariners 2 ... Braves 4, Mets 0 ... Guardians 5, Red Sox 2 ... Rays 3, White Sox 2 ... Rangers 5, Yankees 2 ... Brewers 2, Angels 1 ... Phillies 3, Astros 1 ... Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 1 ... Reds 11, A’s 7 ... Dodgers 7, Cardinals 3.

NBA: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (series tied, 3-3) ... Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 (Lakers win, 4-2.)

NHL: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (Hurricanes win, 4-2) ... Panthers 7, Bruins 5 (series tied, 3-3) ... Stars 4, Wild 1 (Stars win, 4-2) ... Avalanche 4, Kraken 1 (series tied, 3-3.)