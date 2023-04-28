Baseball Series Preview: vs. The Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys

After last weekend, the Dores need a bounce-back series at The Hawk. The good news is we will have all three of our weekend starting pitchers back in the rotation. The bad news is we are playing a team that’s much tougher than we would have thought when the season started.

Week Eleven (4/28-4/30) vs. The Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Sunday @ 2:00pm CT on SEC Network

‘23 Record: 30-10 (11-7 SEC).

The Wedding Jerseys were having a dream season before conference play started, and have largely kept it up when their level of competition jumped. Their 3 OOC losses were to the Elon University Fightin’ Emerald Mine Heirs, The Wright State Freds, and to Louisville earlier this week.

In conference play, they have swept Clanga, Missourah (spits), and won 2 of 3 from the Ramajama Gumps.

On the other hand, they have lost series 2 games to 1 to LSU (understandable), aTm, (somewhat understandable), and Ugga (yikes).

Player to Watch: They’ve got a pretty good lineup, so let’s pick two. 1) #51 Sr. OF Jackson “Picture of Dorian” Gray (.360/.519/.561 with 11 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, and 25 RBI) and 2) #14 RS Sr. IF Hunter “Terry” Gilliam (.351/.426/.588 with 9 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, and 53 RBI). Again, this lineup doesn’t really have “the guy” or “the draft prospect.” Rather, they’re hitting damn near .300 as a team, so there’s just not a lot of holes. Our three lefty aces will have to have their top stuff this weekend, as The Wedding Jerseys can be a bit relentless.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #24 Jr. RHP Ryan “The Hangover” Hagenow (2-0; 1.04 ERA; 12.5 K/9). If Kentucky’s strength is the length and depth of their lineup, their weakness is starting pitching. Though their Sunday starter, Zack Lee, can be perfectly cromulent, there’s really no starter who scares you. There’s also not exactly a shutdown closer to fear. What there is, however, is a reliever who you will all but certainly see at least twice this series: Ryan Hagenow. On the season, he’s thrown for 17 & 1/3 IP in 14 appearances, so he’s mainly a one inning Charlie. The K/9 numbers are good, but it’s really his team leading .117 opponents’ batting average and 0.76 WHIP that stands out. In short, opponents haven’t hit him and he doesn’t walk many (3.12 BB/9). It’s important to jump out to the lead against The Wedding Jerseys, as they have an inverted pitching staff in which the pen is largely better than the starters.

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#20 Vanderbilt So. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-0; 3.20 ERA)

vs. #5 Kentucky Grad RHP Darren “Not that Darren Williams” Williams (3-0; 3.76 ERA)

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 3.33 ERA)

vs. #35 Kentucky Grad LHP Tyler “Mighty Mighty” Bosma (4-2; 4.33 ERA)

Sunday @ 2:00pm CT on SEC Network

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.50 ERA)

vs. #48 Kentucky Sr. RHP Zack “Zack Lunch” Lee (3-2; 3.89 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.