Report: Tyrin Lawrence enters the transfer portal

Now, you may officially panic.

By Tom Stephenson
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

For reasons that nobody is bothering to say, a seventh Vanderbilt basketball player has entered the transfer portal, and it is now officially time to panic.

Lawrence was Vanderbilt’s second-leading scorer, and had entered his name in the NBA Draft a few weeks ago, but we all thought he’d probably be returning to school. This news suggests that if he does return to school, that school will not be Vanderbilt. And if you’re keeping score at home, five of Vanderbilt’s top six scorers from last season’s team are now gone, and while I think some of those guys are replaceable, Lawrence wasn’t one of them.

But! I am sure we will find out all of the reasons why he’s entering the transfer portal very soon, because players are always completely up front about why they’re leaving in their four-paragraph goodbye letters to fans.

