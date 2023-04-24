Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #8: Call For Submissions

My thoughts on this past week in Vanderbilt Baseball:
KILL IT!!! KILL IT WITH FIRE!!!
Anyway, I assume you have questions.
,,,and some hatred.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.
...and that’s it.
*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.
