Sunday Game Thread: vs. THEM

Just a few hours after blowing a 3-1 lead in the 9th, the Dores had to face The Chuggers’ best pitcher, Chase Dollander. Yeah, none of that mattered, as Bryce Cunningham completely imploded, didn’t get out of the first, and should never again make a weekend start this year.

All in favor?

Motion passes.

The good news is we have our wins leader on the mound, and he isn’t one to get rattled.

Just win today.

Please.

And thank you.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on ESPN2

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-1; 2.35 ERA)

vs. #32 Chuggers So. RHP Drew “Reinforced Concrete” Beam (4-2; 3.73 ERA)

The Lineup

