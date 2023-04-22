Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Knoxville Buttchuggers

Carter Holton was on his Ace game. He was pulled one inning too soon.

Maldo was brought in one inning too soon.

Young Hickory was pinch hit for in the 9th despite Polk, Vastine, and Ogre being the only bats who could do anything last night. Polk was 3/3 before being pulled. Hewett flied out to lead off the 9th. Vastine then doubled. Try to convince me that’s not a run with Polk still in the lineup last night.

That’s really the story of the game. Three piss poor decisions, a bit of bad luck with a freshman pinch hitter running into a golfed solo shot in the 9th, and then Chase Burns dominated in extras.

Of course, perhaps the oddest statistic is this:

Vanderbilt is 27-4 when scoring any number of runs that is not 3 or 4, and 2-5 when scoring 3 or 4 runs exactly https://t.co/akZZTfBXOu — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) April 22, 2023

We were up 3-1 in the 9th. Lost 4-3 in the 12th. The curse of the 3s and 4s.

Puke. Rally. Get back on the winning side.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 11:00am CT on ESPN2

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, as it looks like Hunter “Mr. Manager” will continue to be shelved this week with fatigue. If so, I’d expect us to give the ball to #97 Vanderbilt So. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (1-1; 3.86 ERA).

vs. #11 Chuggers Jr. RHP Chase “Baby Doll” Dollander (4-4; 4.18 ERA).

The Lineup

See you in the comments.