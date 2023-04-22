Good morning.

Vanderbilt lost 4-3 to Tennessee on a 12th-inning walk-off homer, in absolutely the most frustrating kind of loss possible: Vanderbilt held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the 9th, then Nick Maldonado surrendered two homers, at least one of which was definitely only a home run in Knoxville. In fact, all four of Tennessee’s runs came on solo homers. Anyway, on to the next one, today at 11 AM CT on ESPN2. Forget about it and move on.

Tim Corbin after the game:

Women’s tennis dropped one in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M, potentially ending their season — though they’ll find out if they qualified for the NCAA Regionals or not. (I guess #34 in the country is on the bubble?)

Men’s golf finished in a tie for fourth in stroke play at the SEC Championship and will advance to the match play quarterfinals against Alabama at 6:30 AM CT today. Win that, and they’ll face the winner of Florida-Ole Miss in the afternoon.

Lacrosse plays its final road game of the season at Florida today at 11 AM CT on ESPN+. This has been a pretty forgettable season for the Commodores, as they’re 3-10 with two games left.

Jerry Stackhouse hired Adam Mazarei’s replacement in Anthony Wilkins, who spent the last five years at Georgia Tech including serving as their associate head coach last season. They also got another commitment from 6’6” incoming freshman Malik Presley out of San Marcos, Texas:

(San Marcos is most famous for being one of the three games that the Flyin’ Hawaiian David Kalaiki-Ali’i would miss due to failing grades at Arlen High School, along with Belton and McMaynorbury.)

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: NBA: 76ers at Nets, Game 4 (TNT)

12:05 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees (ESPN+/MLB Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour; Zurich Classic, Third Round (CBS)

2:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Clippers, Game 4 (TNT)

3:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Jets, Game 3 (TBS)

3:05 PM: MLB: White Sox at Rays or Mets at Giants (FOX)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning, Game 3 (TBS)

6:05 PM: MLB: Tigers at Orioles (FS1)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at Heat, Game 3 (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Rangers, Game 3 (ABC)

9:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Lakers, Game 3 (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Kraken, Game 3 (TBS)

9:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Mariners or Royals at Angels (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Georgia 7, Arkansas 3 ... South Carolina 5, Florida 2 ... Auburn 2, Mississippi State 1 ... Alabama 6, Missouri 4 ... LSU 7, Ole Miss 3.

MLB: Cubs 13, Dodgers 0 ... Pirates 4, Reds 2 ... Rays 8, White Sox 7 ... Phillies 4, Rockies 3 ... Orioles 2, Tigers 1 ... Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1 ... Astros 6, Braves 4 ... A’s 5, Rangers 4 ... Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 ... Nationals 3, Twins 2 ... Angels 2, Royals 0 ... Diamondbacks 9, Padres 0 ... Mariners 5, Cardinals 2 ... Mets 7, Giants 0.

NBA: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Celtics lead, 2-1) ... Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (Knicks lead, 2-1) ... Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Nuggets lead, 3-0.)

NHL: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 1 (Hurricanes lead, 2-1) ... Bruins 4, Panthers 2 (Bruins lead, 2-1) ... Wild 5, Stars 1 (Wild lead, 2-1) ... Kings 3, Oilers 2 (Kings lead, 2-1.)