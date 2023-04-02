Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball extended its winning streak to ten games with yesterday’s 16-8 win over Georgia, improving to 22-5 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. This wasn’t a vintage outing for Hunter Owen, but the Commodores got picked up by an offense that knocked 18 hits, with Chris Maldonado going 3-for-3 with three RBI. Vanderbilt will look to complete the sweep today at 1:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Lacrosse dropped to 3-8 on the season with a 15-10 loss at East Carolina on Saturday.

Both tennis teams face Auburn today. The men visit the Tigers at 12:00 PM CT, while the women’s team plays host at 1:00 PM CT.

Men’s golf opens the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida, today at 11:45 AM CT. This is the Commodores’ second-to-last tournament of the regular season, with the Mason Rudolph Championship to end the regular season prior to the SEC Championship.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Capitals (TNT)

12:30 PM: MLB: Mets at Marlins or Braves at Nationals (MLB Network)

1:30 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Final Round (NBC)

2:30 PM: NCAA Women’s Championship: LSU vs. Iowa (ABC)

2:30 PM: NHL: Bruins at Blues (TNT)

3:30 PM: MLB: Guardians at Mariners or Diamondbacks at Dodgers (MLB Network)

5:00 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Hawks (NBA TV)

6:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Rangers (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Jets (NHL Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Nuggets (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: San Diego State 72, Florida Atlantic 71 ... UConn 72, Miami 59.

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 14, LSU 7 ... Kentucky 10, Missouri 0 ... South Carolina 14, Mississippi State 5 ... Arkansas 9, Alabama 6 ... Florida 12, Auburn 5 ... Ole Miss 14, Texas A&M 7.

MLB: Astros 6, White Sox 4 ... Cardinals 4, Blue Jays 1 ... Brewers 3, Cubs 1 ... Braves 7, Nationals 1 ... Rangers 16, Phillies 3 ... Giants 7, Yankees 5 ... Angels 13, A’s 1 ... Red Sox 9, Orioles 8 ... Rays 12, Tigers 2 ... Twins 2, Royals 0 ... Mets 6, Marlins 2 ... Reds 6, Pirates 2 ... Padres 8, Rockies 4 ... Dodgers 10, Diamondbacks 1 ... Guardians 2, Mariners 0.

NBA: Heat 129, Mavericks 122 ... Pelicans 122, Clippers 114.

NHL: Predators 6, Blues 1 ... Bruins 4, Penguins 3 ... Panthers 7, Blue Jackets 0 ... Hurricanes 3, Canadiens 0 ... Maple Leafs 3, Senators 0 ... Sabres 6, Flyers 3 ... Lightning 5, Islanders 0 ... Devils 6, Blackhawks 3 ... Avalanche 5, Stars 2 ... Sharks 7, Coyotes 2 ... Oilers 6, Ducks 0 ... Kings 3, Kraken 1 ... Golden Knights 4, Wild 1.