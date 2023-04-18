Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Indiana State Fightin’ Larry Bird’s Ridiculous Moustaches

‘23 Record: 22-12 (11-1 MVC).

The Ridiculous Moustaches are likely our 2nd toughest midweek opponent this year—first obviously being the May 9th Battle for the Barrel against Louisville. Further, their record is the most like a traditional mid-week opponent we’ve seen all year, as they are dominant in conference, and a .500 team out of conference.

They don’t really have any signature wins, as their best were probably mid-week wins over Purdue (twice) and Indiana. However, they are currently riding a 10 game winning streak, beating UIC, Indiana, Illinois State, Purdue, and Belmont along the way.

The only time they’ve played an SEC team this year, they were swept by The Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys.

Player to Watch: #8 So. IF Randal “Incongruous First and Last Name” Diaz (.291/.368/.545 with 9 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, and 25 RBI). Also, watch out for #15 RS Sr. Seth “Ol’ Gargle Mouth” Gergely on the base paths, as he’s 10-12 swiping bags.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #34 RS Jr. RHP Matt “My Morning Jachec” Jachec (4-2; 3.25 ERA). He’s their Friday starter, so no need to worry about seeing him tonight.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, as last Tuesday, we went with Greysen “Billy Beer” Carter, but he had to come in early on Friday due to Carter Holton’s rusty arm. My best guess would be the other Grayson, #36 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Grayson “Gitmo” Moore (0-0; 5.02 ERA)

*Update: #66 Vanderbilt Sr. RHP Thomas “The Mayor” Schultz (1-1; 5.40 ERA)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though it’s likely a Johnny Wholestaff game for the Moustaches, as well, as last Tuesday, ISU went with #38 Jr. LHP Kyle “No Outs” Cortner (0-0; 8.31 ERA), who was pulled without even recording an out in the 1st.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.