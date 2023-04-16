Sunday Game Thread: vs. The South Cackalacky Game Penises

What a Saturday for Vanderbilt athletics’ dynasties. First, though Carter Holton struggled to find control, and gave up 4 R, and did not even make it out of the first inning, the Diamond Dores battled back to even the series with an 8-5 win. Then, the Women’s Bowling team comes back from being down 3 game to 1 to with their 3rd National Title since 2007.

Instrumental in the Diamond Dores victory was the unexpected dominant relief pitching from Carter, Reilly, and Maldonado.

Their pitching lines:

Carter Holton: 2/3 IP 2 H 4 R 4 BB 1 K on 44 pitches (20 strikes)

Greysen Carter: 2 & 1/3 IP 0 H 0 R 1 BB 1 K on 32 pitches (21 strikes)

Patrick Reilly (W; 2-1): 4 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 6 K on 62 pitches (34 strikes)

Nick Maldonado: 2 IP 1 H 1 R 0 BB 4 K on 26 pitches (19 strikes)

Some Highlights:

On the Mound

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-1; 2.21 ERA)

vs. TBD. Ooh, it could be anyone, even a boat!

The Lineup

See you in the comments.