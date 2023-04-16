Sunday Game Thread: vs. The South Cackalacky Game Penises

What a Saturday for Vanderbilt athletics’ dynasties. First, though Carter Holton struggled to find control, and gave up 4 R, and did not even make it out of the first inning, the Diamond Dores battled back to even the series with an 8-5 win. Then, the Women’s Bowling team comes back from being down 3 game to 1 to with their 3rd National Title since 2007.
Instrumental in the Diamond Dores victory was the unexpected dominant relief pitching from Carter, Reilly, and Maldonado.
Their pitching lines:
Carter Holton: 2/3 IP 2 H 4 R 4 BB 1 K on 44 pitches (20 strikes)
Greysen Carter: 2 & 1/3 IP 0 H 0 R 1 BB 1 K on 32 pitches (21 strikes)
Patrick Reilly (W; 2-1): 4 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 6 K on 62 pitches (34 strikes)
Nick Maldonado: 2 IP 1 H 1 R 0 BB 4 K on 26 pitches (19 strikes)
Some Highlights:
WHAT. A. CATCH. #VandyBoys | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/s8kSXJHV4V— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
Reilly comes in and strikes out the side #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/ux5ydI7Gyi— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
Schreck smash #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Kfquxn2XuQ— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS AT THE HAWK #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/MkvOrIOg6K— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
It's a tie ballgame #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/XQd9wL4HDK— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
#VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/6BhmPiTRSP— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
Getting it done. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Y3pudPxOU0— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 15, 2023
On the Mound
Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+
#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-1; 2.21 ERA)
vs. TBD. Ooh, it could be anyone, even a boat!
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Y8fqpL6ylv— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 16, 2023
See you in the comments.
