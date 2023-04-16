Good morning.

Vanderbilt is a national champion. The Commodores’ bowling team erased a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-7 championship match against Arkansas State to claim its third national title and first since 2018. That’s Vanderbilt’s sixth national title in any sport, with baseball having two and women’s tennis having one.

(Who’s next? Well, the men’s golf team is ranked #1 in the country.)

Vanderbilt baseball overcame a rough outing from Carter Holton, who went just 2⁄ 3 of an inning and gave up four runs, to even the series with South Carolina with a 8-5 win on Saturday. Patrick Reilly got the win after throwing four scoreless innings in relief. The Commodores and Gamecocks will wrap up the series with today’s 1 PM CT start.

Women’s golf lost in the quarterfinals of match play at the SEC Championship, falling to Mississippi State 3-2. The Commodores will now have an 11-day wait until the NCAA field is announced on April 26.

Men’s and women’s tennis both wrap up the regular season today: the men are at LSU for a noon CT start, while the women close against Texas A&M at home at 11 AM CT.

Football got another commitment, its fifth of the 2024 class, from Brycen Coleman, a 6’5”, 200-pound wide receiver from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Maryland:

Also, well, okay, at least one of our outgoing basketball transfers isn’t punting on academics.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Round 4 (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Tigers or Rays at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Round 4 (CBS)

2:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Grizzlies, Game 1 (ABC)

3:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Dodgers or Brewers at Padres (MLB Network)

4:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Bucks, Game 1 (TNT)

6:00 PM: MLB: Rangers at Astros (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Suns, Game 1 (TNT)

9:30 PM: NBA: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Game 1 (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Missouri 13, Texas A&M 5 ... LSU 7, Kentucky 6 ... Mississippi State 8, Ole Miss 7 ... Florida 2, Georgia 1 ... Arkansas 6, Tennessee 3 ... Alabama 4, Auburn 2.

MLB: Yankees 6, Twins 1 ... Tigers 7, Giants 6 ... White Sox 7, Orioles 6 ... Pirates 6, Cardinals 3 ... Blue Jays 5, Rays 2 ... Guardians 6, Nationals 4 ... Padres 10, Brewers 3 ... Mets 3, A’s 2 ... Red Sox 9, Angels 7 ... Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Braves 9, Royals 3 ... Reds 13, Phillies 0 ... Astros 8, Rangers 2 ... Dodgers 2, Cubs 1 ... Mariners 9, Rockies 2.

NBA: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (76ers lead, 1-0) ... Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Celtics lead, 1-0) ... Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (Knicks lead, 1-0) ... Kings 126, Warriors 123.