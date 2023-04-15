Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling came back from a loss to Arkansas State in the first match of Friday to eliminate hated rival McKendree in the nightcap. The Commodores, seeking their third national championship, will face Nebraska at 11 AM CT in an elimination match; the winner will see Arkansas State on Saturday night for the championship, which will be televised on ESPNU.

The less said about the baseball team’s 14-6 loss to South Carolina, the better. The Commodores and Gamecocks will play again at 2 PM CT today.

Women’s golf advanced to the match play portion of the SEC Championship, where they’ll play fifth-seeded Mississippi State today starting at 7:50 AM CT.

Women’s tennis beat LSU, 4-2, on Friday, improving to 6-6 in the SEC ahead of Sunday’s season finale against Texas A&M.

Basketball scored a commitment from Jason Rivera-Torres, a 6’6” wing from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia:

Vanderbilt still has four scholarships to give for next year’s team — five if Tyrin Lawrence elects to remain in the NBA Draft.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: MLB: Twins at Yankees or Giants at Tigers (MLB Network)

12:00 PM: NBA: Nets at 76ers, Game 1 (ESPN)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round (CBS)

2:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Celtics, Game 1 (ESPN)

5:00 PM: NBA: Knicks at Cavaliers, Game 1 (ESPN)

6:00 PM: MLB: Rangers at Astros or Rockies at Mariners (MLB Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Kings, Game 1 (ABC)

9:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Dodgers (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Texas A&M 13, Missouri 1 ... Ole Miss 3, Mississippi State 2 ... Georgia 13, Florida 11 ... Auburn 8, Alabama 4 ... Kentucky 13, LSU 10 ... Arkansas 5, Tennessee 2.

MLB: Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1 ... Phillies 8, Reds 3 ... Tigers 7, Giants 5 ... Guardians 4, Nationals 3 ... Twins 4, Yankees 3 ... Blue Jays 6, Rays 3 ... Red Sox 5, Angels 3 ... Orioles 6, White Sox 3 ... Braves 10, Royals 3 ... Rangers 6, Astros 2 ... Cardinals 3, Pirates 0 ... Mets 17, A’s 6 ... Brewers 11, Padres 2 ... Cubs 8, Dodgers 2 ... Mariners 5, Rockies 3.

NBA: Heat 102, Bulls 91 ... Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95.

NHL: Sabres 5, Blue Jackets 2 ... Avalanche 4, Predators 3.