Vanderbilt men’s golf holds a six-shot lead after the first round of the Mason Rudolph Invitational. Gordon Sargent, fresh off playing in the Masters, shot a 66 in the opening round.

Baseball hosts North Alabama at 6:00 PM CT tonight, taking a quick break from SEC play after recovering from their first loss to win the series against Missouri on Saturday. The weekend will be tougher: South Carolina, ranked sixth in the country, is coming to town. We will of course be covering women’s bowling (except for Andrew.) Hail Pinman. Frankie Sheehy at the Hustler has a recap of the Missouri series.

I’ll obviously devote more than a blurb in the Anchor Drop to this if it has legs, but Jerry Stackhouse’s name is getting dropped for the suddenly open Detroit Pistons job. There was a time when I thought that would be the best thing for all parties involved and now... well, I’m not sure it is.

Former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Malik Langham found a transfer destination at Purdue.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning (ESPN)

6:10 PM: MLB: Padres at Mets (TBS)

6:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Heat (TNT)

8:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Giants or Brewers at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

8:30 PM: NHL: Oilers at Avalanche (ESPN)

8:38 PM: MLB: Nationals at Angels (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: White Sox 4, Twins 3 ... Guardians 3, Yankees 2 ... Orioles 5, A’s 1 ... Astros 8, Pirates 2 ... Rays 1, Red Sox 0 ... Phillies 15, Marlins 3 ... Mets 5, Padres 0 ... Braves 5, Reds 4 ... Cubs 3, Mariners 2 ... Rangers 11, Royals 2 ... Rockies 7, Cardinals 4 ... Nationals 6, Angels 4 ... Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 ... Dodgers 9, Giants 1.

NHL: Stars 6, Red Wings 1 ... Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1 ... Sabres 3, Rangers 2 ... Senators 3, Hurricanes 2 ... Capitals 5, Islanders 2 ... Jets 6, Sharks 2 ... Wild 4, Blackhawks 2 ... Predators 3, Flames 2 ... Kraken 4, Coyotes 1 ... Kings 3, Canucks 0.