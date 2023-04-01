Saturday Game Thread: vs. Ugga

In Game One, Rev. Holton Heat gave up a second inning two run shot to Ugga 2nd Baseman Will “Larry” David. Ugga would hold said 2-0 lead for exactly two more outs, as Stone Cold RJ Austin would follow a leadoff single by The Bulge with a 2 run plastic fork destroyer of his own. Following that, we would score many more. Ugga would, well, not.
Game One: 9-2 win.
Wake up; have some cereal; do it again.
...and, as a reminder, in the year of our Lord 2023, Parker Noland Can’t Lose.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+
#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 2.78 ERA)
vs. #14 Ugga Jr. JHP Liam “British John L.” Sullivan (3-1; 2.57 ERA)
The Lineup
