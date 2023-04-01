Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball has made us forget about the fretting we had over the offense a couple of weeks ago. The Commodores beat Georgia 9-2 last night, improving to 7-0 in the SEC and, with South Carolina getting run-ruled by Mississippi State last night, putting themselves in sole possession of first place and the last remaining undefeated team in the conference. Vanderbilt is now 21-5 overall and has won eight games in a row. Game 2 is at 2:00 PM CT today on the SEC Network+.

Both tennis teams beat Alabama on Friday, with the women sweeping the Tide 4-0 to improve to 4-5 in the SEC, while the men won 6-1 in Tuscaloosa and brought their record to 2-6.

Lacrosse visits East Carolina today at 11:00 AM CT on ESPN+.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: NHL: Bruins at Penguins (ABC)

2:30 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Third Round (NBC)

3:05 PM: MLB: Phillies at Rangers or Giants at Yankees (FOX)

5:09 PM: NCAA Final Four: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State (CBS)

6:30 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Heat (NBA TV)

7:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Blackhawks (ESPN2)

7:49 PM: NCAA Final Four: Miami vs. UConn (CBS)

8:00 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers or Rockies at Padres (MLB Network)

8:40 PM: MLB: Guardians at Mariners (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 12, Missouri 2 ... Auburn 10, Florida 1 ... LSU 6, Tennessee 4 ... Mississippi State 13, South Carolina 3 ... Texas A&M 8, Ole Miss 6 ... Alabama 12, Arkansas 1.

MLB: Marlins 2, Mets 1 ... Astros 6, White Sox 3 ... Rockies 4, Padres 1 ... Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1 ... Guardians 9, Mariners 4.

NBA: Bulls 121, Hornets 91 ... Pacers 121, Thunder 117 ... 76ers 117, Raptors 110 ... Magic 116, Wizards 109 ... Celtics 122, Jazz 114 ... Nets 124, Hawks 107 ... Knicks 130, Cavaliers 116 ... Rockets 121, Pistons 115 ... Grizzlies 108, Clippers 94 ... Lakers 123, Timberwolves 111 ... Warriors 130, Spurs 115 ... Kings 138, Trail Blazers 114 ... Suns 100, Nuggets 93.

NHL: Sabres 3, Rangers 2 ... Jets 6, Red Wings 2 ... Flames 5, Canucks 4 ... Stars 5, Coyotes 2.