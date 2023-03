Not sure how Tom does these shooty hoops threads, as there’s no player to watch, hottest hitter, pitching match-up, or real confusion over who’s going to start. So I’ll start here: tonight we play The Gumbo Bengals. Tonight, we fight for our NCAA Tournament lives. Tonight, we get revenge.

Tonight is step one in our quest to win the SEC Tournament (the SEX Tournament having been won by Auburn years ago).

Nothing to it, but to do it. So let’s do it.

See you in the comments.