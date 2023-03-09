Anchor Drop, March 9, 2023: Is It Over Yet?

Good morning!

Optional Musical Accompaniment

I ain’t backing down from the Anchor Drop just yet, just like Vanderbilt didn’t back down last night. For 17 innings. Against Evansville. Well, a win is a win. Lacrosse knows that as well as anyone after beating Penn State in a close one yesterday. Hopefully, it’s something men’s basketball will remember tonight as they look to avenge themselves against LSU and advance in the SEC Tournament. In the meantime, Men’s Tennis plays That Orange School Out East while 6 swimmers begin competition in the 3-day CSCAA National Invitational Championship today.

Now, unlike last night’s baseball game, I’m all done. I’ve got a long business trip weekend ahead of me and a lot to do to get ready. See y’all in tonight’s game thread!

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30PM: NBA: Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies (TNT)

9:00PM: NBA: New York Knicks @ Sacramento Kings (TNT)

10:30PM: WBC: Cuba v. Panama, Taichung Pool (FS1)

4:00AM Friday: WBC: Korea v. Japan, Tokyo Pool (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: LSU 72, Georgia 67 ... Ole Miss 67, South Carolina 61.

SEC Baseball: Ohio 2, Kentucky 9 ... Georgia 9, Georgia Southern 4 ... FAU 0, Florida 11 ... South Carolina 19, SC-Upstate 1 ... Alabama State 7, Alabama 21 ... Auburn 6, Jacksonville State 3 ... Lamar 2, LSU 9 ... Texas A&M 6, Rice 1.

NBA: Hawks 122, Wizards 120 ... Trail Blazers 115, Celtics 93 ... Cavaliers 104, Heat 100 ... Mavericks 106, Pelicans 113 ... Bulls 117, Nuggets 96 ... Thunder 101, Suns 132 ... Raptors 100, Clippers 108.

NHL: Wild 4, Jets 2 ... Blackhawks 3, Redwings 4 ... Ducks 2, Canucks 3.

WBC: Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5 ... Australia 8, Korea 7 ... Panama 1, Netherlands 3.