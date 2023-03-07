Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Tennessee Tech Technically Tennesseeans

Tuesday March 7th vs. The Tennessee Tech Technically Tennesseeans

‘23 Record: 5-6 (0-0 OVC).

Do you really want me to spend a lot of time telling you how it’s gone for a 5-6 OVC team?

Player to Watch: #42 Jr. OF Theo “Fear The Quad Huxtable” Bryant IV (.395/.500/.684 with 5 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, and 11 RBI). He does whatever he wants to whomever he wants at all times.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #34 Fr. RHP Brody “Canned Ham” Lanham (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 10 & 1⁄ 3 innings of relief; 1 SV). The Technically Tennesseeans have a combined ERA of 7.25, so things have not exactly been going gangbusters for the arms in Cookeville. However, put up a perfect ERA in 10 & 1⁄ 3 innings and I will take notice, especially if you’re a freshman. Expect Tony “The Calf” Vitello to get charged with tampering on this one soon.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though the last two Tuesdays, Corbs went with #88 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Patrick “Wild Thing” Reilly (0-1; 11.57 ERA). If you glance a bit leftward, you will note it did not go well.

#36 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Grayson “Gitmo” Moore (0-0; 8.22 ERA)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Tech went with #24 Tennessee Tech Sr. RHP Tyler “The Mozz” Zarella (2-1; 9.00 ERA).

The Lineup

See you in the comments.