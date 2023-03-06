Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #2: Call For Submissions

One more OOC week before opening conference play against Ole Piss. At least this week, we won’t have to pay good money to some BS streaming service like FloSports or BTN+. We do have to play 5 games, though. against Tennessee Tech, Evansville, and Loyola Marymount. We’re currently 7-4 with some solid wins (over UCLA, Maryland, Okie State, and Tejas), and some shitty losses (to Nebraska and the Central Arkansas Purple Cocaine Bears). Oh, and no, we have no idea why Futrell was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.