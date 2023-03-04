Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Maryland HerpaTerps

Game Two vs. The #18 Maryland HerpaTerps

‘23 Record: 4-5 (0-0 Big 10).

The HerpaTerps are the best of the three squads we will face this weekend, according to the rankings (which have them somewhere between #17 and #25, despite their .500 early season record*). This ranking is all but certainly due to only two factors: 1) They hosted a Regional last year (though they did lose to UCONN), and 2) Their Ace, #45 Jr. RHP Jason “Cool Guy” Savacool (1-1; 3.46 ERA) went a strong 7 IP to lead the HerpaTerps over Ole Piss earlier this year (winning the game 9-2). That’s a signature win. Unfortunately, Maryland followed that with two signature losses (6-12 and 8-18) when Cool Guy Savacool was not on the mount.

Savacool will get a chance to knock off Ole Piss again today. We likely don’t have to worry about facing him.

*They are now sub-.500 after losing to Ole Piss yesterday.

Player to Watch: #23 So. DH/OF Ian “Bishop Useless” Petrutz (.382/.462/.882 with 2 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, and 11 RBI). Yes, this kid went to my high school baseball team’s private school rival Bishop Eustace Prep (not all that much of a leap to the “Bishop Useless” moniker everyone calls them). They’re known for trying to poach our best players, succeeding sometimes, and then still losing to us in the rare instances we play each other (they’re also sore losers). Anyway... this guy can hit the long ball, and, as such, is their cleanup hitter.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #45 Jr. RHP Jason “Cool Guy” Savacool (1-1; 3.46 ERA). See above for more on the Cool Guy.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 11:00am CT against the #18 Maryland HerpaTerps on BTN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (0-0; 2.08 ERA)

vs. #42 Maryland Sr. RHP Nick “Crusty Old” Dean (1-0; 3.27 ERA)

The Lineup

Puke and rally. See you in the comments.

p.s. Speaking of puke. What the hell even is this field we’re playing on?