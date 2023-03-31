Baseball Series Preview: vs. Ugga

Week Seven (3/31-4/2) vs. Ugga

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

‘23 Record: 15-10 (1-5 SEC).

After whipping up on both currently winless SEC teams, the Diamond Dores face the exponentially more difficult task of facing a team with one win. [Pause for laughter.]

So how has Ugga been this year? Well... in conference play, they were swept by the Game Penises (two of said games they got run-ruled), and took one of three from the War Tigers (though that one was a 24-7 beatdown). Prior to that, they did not remotely challenge themselves, as the only program they played with half a pulse was the Rambling Wreck of Georgia Tech (though Ugga did, at least, take 2 of 3 here). Other than that, they scheduled sets against Jacksonville State, Prancetown, Georgia Southern, Charleston Southern, and Wofford.

Bet you’re glad Corbs put our boys through the OOC ringer now, aren’t you? Eat nothing but cupcakes and you’ll be fat and slow as Ugga resting his balls on a tray of ice on a hot September Saturday come SEC play.

I will say this much for Georgia baseball: Their pitching should be noticeably better than Clanga’s. *Note also that this has been true of all the teams we have faced this year.

Player to Watch: #24 RS Fr. 1B/RF Charlie “Three Days of the” Condon (.467/.554/.880 with 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, and 40 RBI). This Ugga offense is built for power, not speed, and Three Days of the Condon exemplifies this. As a right handed power hitter, he is unlikely to be completely neutralized by our three southpaw rotation. Keep an eye out for him, but with Tate and Harber with 9 dingers each in the Ugga lineup, you can’t exactly walk him every time.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: Though Sullivan has posted the better ERA numbers, Woods’ peripherals are better, so I’ll give it to #17 Ugga Jr. LHP Jaden “Birnam” Woods (3-1; 3.90 ERA; 14.1 K/9). He’s a power lefty K machine, but that should actually work in our favor. It’s the crafty lefties who have always given us fits. Like all power pitchers, when Birnam Woods comes to Dunsinane Mound, he can get hit hard. He has given up 7 2B and 6 HR on the year, which is good news for our new found power surge.

On the Mound

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

#20 Vanderbilt So. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (3-0; 2.59 ERA)

vs. #17 Ugga Jr. LHP Jaden “Birnam” Woods (3-1; 3.90 ERA)

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 2.78 ERA)

vs. #14 Ugga Jr. JHP Liam “British John L.” Sullivan (3-1; 2.57 ERA)

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Ugga So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (4-1; 3.55 ERA)

vs. TBD. Ooh, it could be anyone, even a boat!

The Lineup

See you in the comments.