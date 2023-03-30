Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling earned the #2 national seed in the NCAA Bowling Championships, whose field was announced Wednesday. Hated rival McKendree is the #1 national seed. The Commodores will go to the Lansing Regional and will face Carthage in the opening game on April 7. No, I’ve never heard of Carthage, either. Unless you’re talking about the former empire in north Africa that tried to invade Rome in the third century B.C. Meanwhile, the Hustler recaps Vanderbilt’s stay at the final Southland Bowling League tournament.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star Ciaja Harbison will enter the WNBA Draft. I’m pretty sure she was out of eligibility?

Today is MLB Opening Day, and the new pitch clock is being praised for shaving an average of 26 minutes off spring training games.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Yankees or Braves at Nationals (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open

4:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Rangers or Mets at Marlins (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: White Sox at Astros (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Bucks (TNT)

8:30 PM: NIT: UAB vs. North Texas (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Nuggets (TNT)

9:00 PM: MLB: Angels at A’s or Guardians at Mariners (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Missouri 7, Lindenwood 5 ... Georgia Southern 12, Georgia 2.

NBA: Bucks 149, Pacers 136 ... Nets 123, Rockets 114 ... Knicks 101, Heat 92 ... 76ers 116, Mavericks 108 ... Lakers 121, Bulls 110 ... Clippers 141, Grizzlies 132 ... Thunder 107, Pistons 106 ... Jazz 128, Spurs 117 ... Kings 120, Trail Blazers 80 ... Suns 107, Timberwolves 100.

NHL: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 ... Islanders 2, Capitals 1 ... Wild 4, Avalanche 2.