Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball is playing this weekend at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the stadium the Minnesota Vikings play in, and this is gonna be... weird.

I swear, the early part of the college baseball season is stupid and gimmicky and that includes where you can watch the games: this time, it’s BTN+, which apparently costs $14.99 a month? Is this the future?

Today’s opponent is Nebraska, the first of three Big Ten teams that Vanderbilt will play this weekend. Game time is 11 AM CT for the first one, and... well, you’re probably listening to the radio call unless you want to pay that cash.

At 3 PM CT, women’s tennis is at Ole Miss for its SEC opener. Ole Miss has a live stream you can watch. Men’s tennis beat Arkansas 4-2 yesterday to go to 1-0 in the conference.

This might be the last Anchor Drop you’ll see for about a week as I’m going out of the country, which is very convenient considering the SEC Tournament is next week. But I digress.