Jordan Wright enters the transfer portal

A guy who gave us four good years elects to spend his graduate year elsewhere.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

After four years and 1182 points, Jordan Wright’s Vanderbilt basketball career has come to a close as the senior elected to enter the transfer portal and spend his COVID bonus year elsewhere.

Oddly, Wright’s numbers fell off across the board from his junior year to senior year. He was expected to be The Guy entering this season; he wound up getting surpassed by Liam Robbins, Tyrin Lawrence, and Ezra Manjon. He was a good player and a glue guy for Vanderbilt, but he just always seemed like a guy who functioned better when he wasn’t asked to do too much.

If it sounds like I’m ambivalent about this, well, it’s because I kind of expected this. Vanderbilt now has three scholarships available for next season and I would expect them to go big in the transfer portal with the available spots.

