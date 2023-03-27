Jordan Wright enters the transfer portal

After four years and 1182 points, Jordan Wright’s Vanderbilt basketball career has come to a close as the senior elected to enter the transfer portal and spend his COVID bonus year elsewhere.

Vanderbilt G Jordan Wright has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/p88qmQcEWj — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2023

Oddly, Wright’s numbers fell off across the board from his junior year to senior year. He was expected to be The Guy entering this season; he wound up getting surpassed by Liam Robbins, Tyrin Lawrence, and Ezra Manjon. He was a good player and a glue guy for Vanderbilt, but he just always seemed like a guy who functioned better when he wasn’t asked to do too much.

If it sounds like I’m ambivalent about this, well, it’s because I kind of expected this. Vanderbilt now has three scholarships available for next season and I would expect them to go big in the transfer portal with the available spots.