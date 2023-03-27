Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #4: Call For Submissions

After sweeping the entire state of Mississippi to the tune of 82-19 runs, the Diamond Dores sit at 6-0 in SEC play. Next week, we welcome 1-5 Ugga. Hoo boy.
What a performance by Noland #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Ey9lgRKr92— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 27, 2023
Anyway, I assume you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.
...and that’s it.
*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.
