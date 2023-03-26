Good morning.

Vanderbilt baseball clinched the series at Mississippi State with yesterday’s 18-5 win, coming on the heels of Friday’s 26-3 win. Remember when the offense couldn’t score? At the rate it’s going now, we’re going to be prosecuted for war crimes for what’s happened in Starkville this weekend. Vanderbilt is now 5-0 in the SEC and will go for the sweep today at 1 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Bowling weirdly didn’t last long at the Southland Bowling League championship, losing to Youngstown State in its first match of Saturday to be eliminated. The Commodores now await Wednesday’s selection for the NCAA championships (they still expect to be a top seed, so don’t think this knocked them out or anything.)

Lacrosse has been having a rough go of it this season, but did pick up its first conference win with yesterday’s 17-7 win over Old Dominion to improve to 3-7 and 1-1 in the AAC.

Women’s golf ended the second round of the Clemson Invitational in eighth place, with the final round today. Women’s tennis visits Missouri at 11 AM CT; men’s tennis hosts Ole Miss at noon (stream); and soccer hosts UAB at 1 PM in its second exhibition game of the spring.

Vanderbilt basketball lost freshman Malik Dia and Noah Shelby to the transfer portal yesterday; Joey Dwyer from VandySports has some analysis on it:

12:00 PM: MLB Spring Training: Twins at Red Sox (MLB Network)

1:20 PM: NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. San Diego State (CBS)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (NBC)

2:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Coyotes (NHL Network)

3:00 PM: MLB Spring Training: Mariners at Padres (MLB Network)

4:05 PM: NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Texas (CBS)

5:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Hawks (NBA TV)

5:00 PM: NHL: Blue Jackets at Predators (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NCAA Women’s Tournament: Miami vs. LSU (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NBA: Timberwolves at Warriors (NBA TV)

8:00 PM: NCAA Women’s Tournament: Louisville vs. Iowa (ESPN)

8:00 PM: MLB Spring Training: Angels at Dodgers (MLB Network)

NCAA Tournament: Florida Atlantic 79, Kansas State 76 ... UConn 82, Gonzaga 54.

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 8, Texas A&M 7 ... LSU 12, Arkansas 2 (Game 1) ... Florida 9, Ole Miss 7 (Game 1) ... Georgia 24, Auburn 7 ... Kentucky 9, Alabama 5 ... South Carolina 8, Missouri 1 (Game 1) ... Florida 12, Ole Miss 8 (Game 2) ... South Carolina 5, Missouri 4 (Game 2) ... LSU 14, Arkansas 5 (Game 2.)

NBA: Hawks 143, Pacers 130 ... Nets 129, Heat 100 ... Nuggets 129, Bucks 106 ... Suns 125, 76ers 105 ... Kings 121, Jazz 113 ... Pelicans 131, Clippers 110.

NHL: Bruins 2, Lightning 1 ... Flyers 3, Red Wings 0 ... Kraken 7, Predators 2 ... Flames 5, Sharks 3 ... Kings 4, Jets 1 ... Rangers 4, Panthers 3 ... Wild 3, Blackhawks 1 ... Sabres 2, Islanders 0 ... Hurricanes 5, Maple Leafs 3 ... Canucks 3, Stars 1 ... Canadiens 8, Blue Jackets 2 ... Devils 5, Senators 3 ... Penguins 4, Capitals 3 ... Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 ... Blues 6, Ducks 3.