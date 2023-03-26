Sunday Game Thread: at Clanga

Two Down; One To Go

Game 1: 26-3.

Game 2: 18-5.

Game 3: ???

Profit.

Parker Noland continued to not be able to lose:

What 430 ft. looks like pic.twitter.com/wkrPFJIW3s — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 25, 2023

Bradfield, Diaz, and Lil Maldo also went yard, as Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen dominated for the 2nd straight week. I’d talk more about this, but I would not be able to stop laughing. Let’s just close this thing out in dominant fashion yet again Sunday.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (4-1; 3.05 ERA)

vs. TBD. Ooh, it could be anyone, even a boat!

vs. #25 Clanga So. RHP Nate “Dohm-ass” Dohm (3-2; 0.93 ERA; in his first start of the year)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.