Malik Dia and Noah Shelby enter the transfer portal

If you’ve been paying attention on Twitter, a lot of players in the transfer portal have listed Vanderbilt among the schools that have contacted them in spite of the fact that even after Myles Stute’s departure last week, Vanderbilt projected to be right at the scholarship limit for next season. It’s almost like Jerry Stackhouse knew some guys would be leaving.

So this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Vanderbilt freshman Malik Dia, a local product from Ensworth, announced his entry into the transfer portal on Saturday. Dia appeared in 20 games this season and averaged 2.6 ppg and 1.6 rpg in 8.5 minutes of action. Dia was a guy who I thought had some potential to be a good player for Vanderbilt in a couple of years, but since nobody has the patience for guys to develop any more, he’s in the portal.

Anyway, there’s a spot for one of the jillion transfers we’ve reportedly reached out to.

UPDATE: Noah Shelby is in the portal too.