Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, that was fun. Vanderbilt baseball opened its weekend series at Mississippi State by winning 26 to 3 in seven innings, with Parker Noland hitting two grand slams and driving in 11 runs. The second game is today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+; Vanderbilt has still yet to lose an SEC game, improving to 4-0 with yesterday’s win.

Bowling lost its second-round match in the Southland Bowling Championship yesterday to Sam Houston State, after dispatching eight-seed Valparaiso in the first round in the morning. That drops Vanderbilt into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where they’ll open with Youngstown State at 8:30 AM CT and, if they win that, Louisiana Tech or Stephen F. Austin in the afternoon.

Women’s golf finished the first day of the Clemson Invitational in sixth place. Women’s tennis dropped a match on Friday to Arkansas 5-2; men’s tennis lost to Mississippi State by the same score. Lacrosse hosts Old Dominion today at noon on ESPN+.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

10:30 AM: NCAA Women’s Tournament; Notre Dame vs. Maryland (ESPN)

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Bruins (NHL Network)

12:00 PM: MLB Spring Training: Yankees at Phillies (MLB Network)

1;00 PM: PGA Tour: World Gold Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (NBC)

1:00 PM: NCAA Women’s Tournament: UCLA vs. South Carolina (ESPN)

2:00 PM: Division II National Championship: West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern (CBS)

3:00 PM: NCAA Women’s Tournament: Ohio State vs. UConn (ABC)

3:00 PM: MLB Spring Training: Diamondbacks at Mariners (MLB Network)

5:09 PM: NCAA Tournament: Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State (TBS)

5:30 PM: NCAA Women’s Tournament: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NHL: Capitals at Penguins (ABC)

7:49 PM: NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Gonzaga (TBS)

8:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Nuggets (NBA TV)

8:30 PM: MLB Spring Training: Guardians at Rockies (MLB Network)

9:30 PM: NHL: Blues at Ducks (NHL Network)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: San Diego State 71, Alabama 64 ... Miami 89, Houston 75 ... Creighton 86, Princeton 75 ... Texas 83, Xavier 71.

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 9, LSU 3 ... Tennessee 10, Texas A&M 4 ... South Carolina 9, Missouri 8 ... Auburn 6, Georgia 3 ... Kentucky 4, Alabama 3.

NBA: Celtics 120, Pacers 95 ... Wizards 136, Spurs 124 ... Raptors 118, PIstons 97 ... Grizzlies 151, Rockets 114 ... Hornets 117, Mavericks 109 ... Bucks 144, Jazz 116 ... Warriors 120, 76ers 112 ... Bulls 124, Trail Blazers 96 ... Kings 135, Suns 127 ... Lakers 116, Thunder 111.

NHL: Sabres 5, Devils 4 ... Blue Jackets 5, Islanders 4 ... Avalanche 3, Coyotes 1.