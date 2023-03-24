Baseball Series Preview: at Clanga

Here’s the thing about the state of Mississippi: I hate it with a passion. Now that that’s been said, let’s talk baseball.

Week Six (3/24-3/26) vs. Clanga

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

‘23 Record: 14-8 (0-3 SEC).

I’m not sure the opening series of SEC play could have gone better for the team we love, nor worse for the teams we hate. Without even taking the Chugger schadenfreude into account, the entire state of Mississippi is 0-6 in SEC play, which is just *chef’s kiss.*

In OOC play, Clanga has been pretty meh. Though 14-5 before being swept by Kentucky (which, let’s be honest, must just be killing those cow pasture living bell clangers), they do not exactly have any signature wins.

I mean, their best series thus far was taking 2 of 3 from Arizona State. Note that Arizona state has not been baseball relevant for a while now, despite once being a powerhouse (with titles in ‘65, ‘67, ‘69, ‘77, and ‘81). Heck, they haven’t even been in the postseason since 2010.

They lost one of 3 to VMI, split a 2 game set with ULM, and were shellacked by both OU and Ohio State in a tournament that was basically on par with that nonsense we went to in Minnesota this year. Sure, they beat up on Lipscomb, but... who cares?

Finally, only one of their games against Kentucky was even close (a 5-6 loss on Friday). On Saturday and Sunday, they were pasted to the tune of 29-6.

Sure, they beat us in the CWS finals in 2021, but after not even qualifying for the SEC Tournament last year, and getting the crap kicked out of them in a cripple fight in Lexington, you have to think the ample seat of Clanga Head Coach Chris “Lemon Party” Lemonis is getting hot as a Mississippi summer.

Player to Watch: #10 Jr. OF Colton “Yellow” Ledbetter (.360/.533/.653 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, and 29 RBI). That said, he only went 2 for 9 against Kentucky, and it’s not as if they have the arms we do. Let’s say it’s wise to Jam this Pearl up early. Further, as long as we mix up our offerings to keep him out of his even flow, our pitches will arrive like butterflies. Oh, he don’t know, so he chases them low and away. Jeremy’s spoken. Grunge.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #50 Fr. RHP/LHP Jurrangelo “Random Sack of Scrabble Tiles” Cijntje (3-0; 2.25 ERA; 11.7 K/9). That’s correct, ladies, their Friday starter is a freshman switch pitcher.

Cijntje is Mississippi State's freshman switch-pitcher who can pitch both right- and left-handed. Will be a fascinating matchup for Vanderbilt — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) March 23, 2023

To answer your immediate questions:

Every time he does, he loses another vowel from his name. He's down to two. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) March 24, 2023

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#20 Vanderbilt So. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (2-0; 2.39 ERA)

vs. #50 Clanga Fr. RHP/LHP Jurrangelo “Random Sack of Scrabble Tiles” Cijntje (3-0; 2.25 ERA)

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (2-0; 2.20 ERA)

vs. #36 Clanga Sr. RHP Landon “Large Bartman” Gartman (1-1; 6.75 ERA)

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (4-1; 3.05 ERA)

vs. TBD. Ooh, it could be anyone, even a boat!

The Lineup

*Will update when posted.

See you in the comments.